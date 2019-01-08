Sierra Property Management’s Michelle Roberson on Santa Barbara Rental Housing Mediation Board

Michelle E. Roberson, president of Sierra Property Management has been named to Santa Barbara’s Rental Housing Mediation Board as a landlord mediator. Roberson was appointed at the city’s Dec. 11 council meeting. Her term expires Dec. 31, 2019.

The Rental Housing Mediation Board functions under the City Community Development Department, Administration, Housing and Human Services Division and is a City Council-appointed volunteer board with staff support.

The board provides people with an inexpensive and effective way to resolve rental housing disputes out of court with the assistance of mediators who help the parties resolve rental housing disputes before they go to court.

The staff and mediators seek to resolve disputes between landlords and tenants and prevent homelessness.

Sierra Property Management is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Michelle and Kevin Roberson. An industry leader in the Santa Barbara real estate-management world, Sierra manages 1,000 rental units, including apartments, residential and commercial properties, from Carpinteria to Goleta.

Michelle Roberson serves as company president and oversees residential property management, in-house legal and compliance issues. An attorney and licensed real estate broker, she practiced real estate law for several years and used her legal expertise in select matters.

Kevin Roberson, a licensed real estate salesperson, civil engineer and general contractor, handles commercial property management, operations, facilities, maintenance and construction for Sierra Property Management.

Michelle Roberson has been recognized as rising star in California Super Lawyer Magazine the past four years. She is a member of the Santa Barbara Women’s Lawyers Association, and serves on the boards of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and Santa Barbara Rental Property Association.



Sierra Property Management is at 5290 Overpass Road, Bldg. C, Santa Barbara. Call 805-692-1520, email [email protected] or visit http://sierrapropsb.com.



— Jennifer Goddard for Sierra Property Management.