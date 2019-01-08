Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, January 8 , 2019, 1:36 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Sierra Property Management’s Michelle Roberson on Santa Barbara Rental Housing Mediation Board

By Jennifer Goddard for Sierra Property Management | January 8, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Michelle Roberson
Michelle Roberson

Michelle E. Roberson, president of Sierra Property Management has been named to Santa Barbara’s Rental Housing Mediation Board as a landlord mediator. Roberson was appointed at the city’s Dec. 11 council meeting. Her term expires Dec. 31, 2019.

The Rental Housing Mediation Board functions under the City Community Development Department, Administration, Housing and Human Services Division and is a City Council-appointed volunteer board with staff support.

The board provides people with an inexpensive and effective way to resolve rental housing disputes out of court with the assistance of mediators who help the parties resolve rental housing disputes before they go to court.

The staff and mediators seek to resolve disputes between landlords and tenants and prevent homelessness.

Sierra Property Management is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Michelle and Kevin Roberson. An industry leader in the Santa Barbara real estate-management world, Sierra manages 1,000 rental units, including apartments, residential and commercial properties, from Carpinteria to Goleta.

Michelle Roberson serves as company president and oversees residential property management, in-house legal and compliance issues. An attorney and licensed real estate broker, she practiced real estate law for several years and used her legal expertise in select matters.

Kevin Roberson, a licensed real estate salesperson, civil engineer and general contractor, handles commercial property management, operations, facilities, maintenance and construction for Sierra Property Management.

Michelle Roberson has been recognized as rising star in California Super Lawyer Magazine the past four years. She is a member of the Santa Barbara Women’s Lawyers Association, and serves on the boards of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and Santa Barbara Rental Property Association.
 
Sierra Property Management is at 5290 Overpass Road, Bldg. C, Santa Barbara. Call 805-692-1520, email [email protected] or visit http://sierrapropsb.com.
 
— Jennifer Goddard for Sierra Property Management.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 