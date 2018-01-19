Sign Up For TSA Pre-Check at Santa Maria Airport

Travelers may now conveniently enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s Pre✓® program at Santa Maria Airport, the airport has announced.

From Jan. 22-26, the IdentoGO Mobile Enrollment RV will be stationed at the airport, offering U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents the opportunity to apply.

TSA Pre✓® is an expedited airport screening program that enables enrolled travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and keep compliant liquids/gels in a carry-on bag.

The IdentoGO Mobile Enrollment RV will be at the Santa Maria Airport 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22 through Thursday, Jan. 25, and 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Jan. 26.

Space is limited and an appointment is recommended. Appointments can be made online at www.universalenroll.dhs.gov. Be sure to click on the Santa Maria Airport District when selecting an enrollment location.

Once approved for the TSA Pre✓® program, travelers will be issued a Known Traveler Number (KTN), which can be used when making flight reservations. KTNs can also be saved in airline or travel agency profiles for future use.

Participating airlines will print a TSA Pre✓® indicator on the traveler's boarding pass.

Upon arrival at the airport, look for TSA Pre✓® lanes and present your boarding pass and government-issued ID to the Travel Document Checker. Children ages 12 and under may join adult travelers in the TSA Pre✓® lane.

Those enrolling will be required to bring a government-issued photo ID along with proof of U.S. citizenship such as a passport or birth certificate, and complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process.

Application fee is $85 which is good for five years and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or cashier’s check. Cash or personal checks will not be accepted.

For additional information visit www.IdentoGo.com. Questions can be directed to airport administration, 922-1726.

— Jordyn Tindell for Santa Maria Airport.