Sign-ups Starting for Lompoc Youth Basketball League

Registration begins Sept. 4 for the Lompoc Recreation Youth Basketball league, which is open to boys and girls ages 4 years through eighth grade.

The Lompoc youth league emphasizes learning rather than competition, while boys and girls are taught the basic fundamentals of basketball. Practice and games will be held during the week and on Saturdays.

Community members are encouraged to register online at apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation or in person at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

The registration fee includes 20 $2 reimbursable raffle tickets and a t-shirt.

The cost to sign-up at early registration, which runs Sept. 4-21, is $100 for Lompoc city residents; $120 for non-residents.

Late registration begins Sept. 22, and fees are $120 for residents; $144 for non-residents. Sibling discounts are offered. Saturday registration will be available Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 805-875-8100 or stop by Anderson Recreation Center.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.