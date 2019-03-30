Signature Flight Support Pilots Discussion on Careers in Aviation

In an effort to re-ignite a movement to bring aviation culture, community and opportunities to the next generation of youth, Signature Flight Support recently hosted a panel discussion on Boosting Aviation Careers.

Mentors, career counselors, teachers and after school-program staff attended to learn more about the myriad careers aviation has to offer today’s students.

Panel members Matt Long, general manager of Signature Flight Support; United Airlines retired captain Karen Kahn, Alaska Airlines first officer Gregory D. Dierenfield, aviation mechanic Lucas Graybill, and air traffic controller Erica Champion discussed their journey to successful careers in aviation.

The panel was moderated by Ali Cortes, executive director of A Different Point Of View (ADPOV).

Following the panel discussion, Signature Flight Support awarded ADPOV a check for $10,000 to continue providing youth opportunities to become captains of their own lives by using flight lessons as the launching pad, which is the mission of ADPOV.

“Just like aviation has given a lot to the professionals present, Signature is giving back with their generous donation to the youth we serve and we couldn’t be more grateful and proud of our partnership,” Cortes said.

Cortes opened the discussion by asking the following trivia questions to get the audience thinking in terms of aviation:

1) Amelia Earhart kept her aircraft in a hangar here in Santa Barbara? True or False?



2) In 1987, American Airlines saved $20,000 by removing one olive from each salad served in first class? True or False?

3) A Boeing 747 is made up of six million parts? True or False?

“I started my aviation career in 1997 at the age of 19 as a line service technician,” Long said. “This was the most entry-level of positions. “However, I realized the opportunities for advancement with Signature, and now I stand before you today as the general manager of our Santa Barbara FBO [fixed base operation].”

"When I was 15, I started flying through A Different Point of View’s program,” said Graybill. “There I found myself surrounded by mentors and positive messages about becoming the captain of my own ship.

“As I went through the program, I became an intern and helped out in leadership positions,” he said. “I felt a calling to pursue a career in this industry and became an A&P mechanic with the support and guidance of my mentor Mike Linhart. I now have a full time job as an A&P mechanic with Silver Air.”

“The main objective of this forum was to create a ripple effect by engaging service providers so that they can bring in the next generation of youth," said Cortes.

"The audience was able to take back to their classes: ­scholarship information and opportunities; career descriptions; a list of local aviation events; a book by Karen Kahn on how to become successful in an aviation career; and most importantly, real life stories," Cortes said. “The vision of the event was accomplished,” she said.

“This was an eye-opening experience,” said one student. “I had no idea of the diversity of career paths this industry has to offer. I cannot wait to share this information with our students and connect them with A Different Point of View.”

A Different Point of View is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2012 to engage, and transform underserved youth using aviation leadership and strategic interventions through flight lesson, mentorship and community. Visit www.adifferentpointofview.org.

Signature Flight Support of Santa Barbara has been a part of the Santa Barbara aviation community for three decades. Since 1992, Signature Flight Support has grown to become the world's largest network of Fixed Base Operations.

— Brian Robinson for Signature Flight Support.