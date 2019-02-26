Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, February 26 , 2019, 6:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 

Signups Under Way for Santa Maria Blood Drive on March 12

By Mark van de Kamp for City of Santa Maria | February 26, 2019 | 6:01 p.m.

Help save a life by signing up now for a blood drive hosted by the City of Santa Maria.

Donate blood from noon to 4 p.m. March 12 in the Vitalant bloodmobile in the parking lot between the lawn bowling green and the Paul Nelson Aquatics Center along South McClelland Street. It's directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.

This is a rescheduled date; the event will not be held March 5.

To sign up as a donor with a reserved time, please contact city blood drive coordinator Mark van de Kamp at 805.925.0951 x2372. City employees also will be donating blood.

While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with type O-negative blood are especially needed, because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone. O-negative red blood cells are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s own blood type.

Also, donors with type AB (positive or negative) are needed. Type AB plasma can be given to all patients, and is the only plasma usedfor trauma patients and neonatal babies. There is always a special need for AB plasma.

Blood donation is a community responsibility. Donated blood can help a family member, a friend, a surgery patient, someone with cancer, a burn victim or a newborn. Donating only takes a short time and is well worth it. Consider the need for blood:

» About ono in seven people entering a hospital need blood.

» More than 95 percent of Americans will have a relative or friend who will need blood.

» More than 75 percent of Americans reaching age 72 will require a blood transfusion sometime in their lifetimes.

» Blood is needed every three seconds (nationwide).

— Mark van de Kamp is a public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 