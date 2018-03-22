Silent Auction of Artwork to Aid Fire, Flood Victims

Facing the Future Together is the theme of an upcoming fundraiser hosted by Whimsy Antiques to benefit victims of the Thomas Fire and debris flow/mudslide. Whimsey said 100 percent of proceeds will go toward the disaster victims.

Artists who live locally and others from around the globe have submitted faces on recycled objects for the silent auction set for 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Whimsy Antiques, 962 Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

Local artists include Janet Reid and Pedro De La Cruz (creator of the Montecito Strong art). Work by Mary Engelbreit, known for her whimsical art, is on offer as well.

Early bidding can be done daily, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., starting Saturday, Feb. 17.

Direct questions to Karen Clark, curator of art silent auction and Whimsy owner, 252-0491.

— Karen Clark for Whimsy Antiques.