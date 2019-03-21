Silver Air Continues Title Sponsorship of Pacific Coast Open

Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, is returning as title sponsor of the 2019 Silver Air Pacific Coast Open at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

The 2019 Silver Air Pacific Coast Open will be played Aug. 15-Sept. 1, culminating with the final match on the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

“Everyone at Silver Air is excited to be back and supporting the premier polo event on the West Coast, the Pacific Coast Open at the Santa Barbara Polo Club,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s president of business development.

“The Santa Barbara Polo Club and Pacific Coast Open are great partners and friends, and we look forward to being a part of this wonderful tradition again this year,” he said.

Just as the Pacific Coast Open and Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club have become synonymous with the highest level of competition and polo tradition on the West Coast, Silver Air has earned a reputation by providing the highest level of white-glove service within the private aviation industry.

Silver Air made history at the 2018 Pacific Coast Open with a Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) fly over, and is already working on new ideas to celebrate this year’s grand event.

Silver Air marked its 10-year anniversary in 2018, and has expanded to become a worldwide and world-class operator with bases across Southern California, the Bay Area, Washington, Texas, Florida and New York.

More than 100 years old, the Pacific Coast Open polo tournament is the most prestigious polo trophy in the Western States. Some of the best polo players in the world have competed for and won the Pacific Coast Open.

To celebrate the 2018 championship, Silver Air flew its managed BBJ 737 jet over the field during closing ceremonies.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Silver Air as our Title Sponsor of the Pacific Coast Open, and we are looking forward to a most exciting season,” said David Sigman, Santa Barbara Polo Club general manager.

“To our knowledge, the Silver Air BBJ is the largest non-military jet to fly over a sporting event like the Pacific Coast Open, creating a historic moment for our club,” said Charles Ward who directs the club sponsorship program.

“We’re so happy to have Silver Air back, and we look forward to sharing more wonderful polo experiences with them and our polo teams and fans all year,” he said.

Through the sponsorship, Silver Air promotes its unique jet management program called PURE Jet Management, which takes an owner-advocate approach to private jet management, ensuring jet owners’ interests are put first.

With PURE Jet Management, Silver Air’s talented and experienced team employs a proprietary process of building strategic plans for each aircraft based on the owner’s goals, all resulting in the highest level of service, and an alternative jet management program that’s better for jet owners.

Through PURE Jet Management, Silver Air manages and charters its fleet of more than 30 light- to large-cabin jets including the GV, Citation X, Falcon 2000, Hawker 4000, and the world’s only Boeing Business Jet with unrestricted charter availability.

The BBJ is a VVIP-configured aircraft offering the ultimate private jet experience with global reach and seating for 16.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating, and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.