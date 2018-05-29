Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:41 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Silver Air Is Title Sponsor of USPA Pacific Coast Open Polo Tourney

Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet . Click to view larger
Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet . (Silver Air)
By Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club | May 29, 2018 | 12:53 p.m.

Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company, is the new title sponsor of the USPA Pacific Coast Open by Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (SBPRC).

Named the Silver Air USPA Pacific Coast Open, the prestigious polo tournament will be played Aug. 16-Sept. 2, culminating with the final match on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

“The USPA Pacific Coast Open is the premier polo event on the West Coast, and it’s a fun and relaxed environment to connect with Silver Air clients, jet owners, and other private aviation enthusiasts,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s president of business development.

“Silver Air is the premier private jet management and charter company on the West Coast, so this is a great fit for our brand and our business,” he said.

“We look forward to enjoying the USPA Pacific Coast Open and celebrating the world-class teams as they compete for the championship trophy,” he said.

Silver Air, with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, manages and operates privately owned aircraft from bases throughout the United States, including the Santa Barbara Airport.

As the only company to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet, Silver Air’s fleet also features light to large-cabin jets from Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is one of the largest Citation X operators in the U.S.

“We believe Silver Air is a perfect fit for our club and the USPA Pacific Coast Open,” said SBPRC president John Muse. “Some of the world’s largest private jet manufacturers have been partners with SBPRC with outstanding results for nearly two decades.”

High Goal SBPRC corporate sponsorship program has been handled by Charles Ward of Idea Works Global for the past 17 years.

The 106-year-old USPA Pacific Coast Open Trophy is nearly 5 feet tall and considered the “finest polo trophy for which horsemen of any land have ever competed.”

When a British polo team won the USPA Pacific Coast Open in 1910, the trophy was taken to England, until it made its way back to the U.S. the following year.

Each year, the winning team’s name is placed on a silver medallion at the trophy’s handcrafted wooden base. The trophy is decorated with silver, semiprecious stones, and 18-karat gold.

Founded in 1911, the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is located between the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. It has three full-size outdoor polo fields, one arena, horse boarding and exercise facilities, and stabling for 350 horses.

SBPRC also has eight championship hard true tennis courts, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and beautifully remodeled locker rooms. For more information about the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, visit www.sbpolo.com.

Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) (http://www.silverair.com/fleet-16-bbj.php) is the nation’s only BBJ with unrestricted charter availability.

With its VVIP cabin configuration and seating for 16, the BBJ can fly more than 6,000 uninterrupted miles, reaching many international destinations nonstop.

It has global Wi-Fi, a VIP private office, lounge area, master suite, two bathrooms with showers, and a full-service galley with private chef services. The BBJ is managed under Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management program.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. The company is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/.

— Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 