Silver Air Is Title Sponsor of USPA Pacific Coast Open Polo Tourney

Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company, is the new title sponsor of the USPA Pacific Coast Open by Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (SBPRC).

Named the Silver Air USPA Pacific Coast Open, the prestigious polo tournament will be played Aug. 16-Sept. 2, culminating with the final match on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

“The USPA Pacific Coast Open is the premier polo event on the West Coast, and it’s a fun and relaxed environment to connect with Silver Air clients, jet owners, and other private aviation enthusiasts,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s president of business development.

“Silver Air is the premier private jet management and charter company on the West Coast, so this is a great fit for our brand and our business,” he said.

“We look forward to enjoying the USPA Pacific Coast Open and celebrating the world-class teams as they compete for the championship trophy,” he said.

Silver Air, with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, manages and operates privately owned aircraft from bases throughout the United States, including the Santa Barbara Airport.

As the only company to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet, Silver Air’s fleet also features light to large-cabin jets from Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is one of the largest Citation X operators in the U.S.

“We believe Silver Air is a perfect fit for our club and the USPA Pacific Coast Open,” said SBPRC president John Muse. “Some of the world’s largest private jet manufacturers have been partners with SBPRC with outstanding results for nearly two decades.”

High Goal SBPRC corporate sponsorship program has been handled by Charles Ward of Idea Works Global for the past 17 years.

The 106-year-old USPA Pacific Coast Open Trophy is nearly 5 feet tall and considered the “finest polo trophy for which horsemen of any land have ever competed.”

When a British polo team won the USPA Pacific Coast Open in 1910, the trophy was taken to England, until it made its way back to the U.S. the following year.

Each year, the winning team’s name is placed on a silver medallion at the trophy’s handcrafted wooden base. The trophy is decorated with silver, semiprecious stones, and 18-karat gold.

Founded in 1911, the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is located between the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. It has three full-size outdoor polo fields, one arena, horse boarding and exercise facilities, and stabling for 350 horses.

SBPRC also has eight championship hard true tennis courts, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and beautifully remodeled locker rooms. For more information about the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, visit www.sbpolo.com.

Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) (http://www.silverair.com/fleet-16-bbj.php) is the nation’s only BBJ with unrestricted charter availability.

With its VVIP cabin configuration and seating for 16, the BBJ can fly more than 6,000 uninterrupted miles, reaching many international destinations nonstop.

It has global Wi-Fi, a VIP private office, lounge area, master suite, two bathrooms with showers, and a full-service galley with private chef services. The BBJ is managed under Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management program.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. The company is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/.

— Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.