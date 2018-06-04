Silver Linings in Senior Moments — Short Plays for All Ages

The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria will present an evening of comedic short plays running April 6-April 15 as the season's opening show. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Silver Linings in Senior Moments features four short pieces celebrating the humorous side of the older generation. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Alcazar’s campaign to upgrade the stage lighting for performances in years to come.

The featured one-act play, Straight Men, is written and directed by local playwright and actor Richard Hoag. Set in 1955, it is the story of two aging vaudevillians living out their humdrum existence in a decrepit, poorly maintained actors’ retirement home.

Jack (who loves to ramble on about his glory days) and Tom (self-appointed caregiver for Jack, his longtime stage partner) have a close but often antagonistic relationship.

As the end draws near, things take some unexpected turns that challenge their friendship but create a new understanding of their ever-changing roles in life.

In Beige, a play written by Dan Weatherer and directed by Asa Olsson, a freshly murdered spouse communicates (much to the horror of his husband) his chagrin at his current state, and hilarity ensues as their relationship continues even after death.

Good Cop, Sad Cop features a repeat criminal who is again arrested and interrogated, this time by an emotional, ineffective novice detective.

The play, written by Rusty Harding and directed by Jordana Lawrence, takes the audience on an amusing rollercoaster of twists and turns.

The thoughts of two men driving separately on the same road are the premise of Rage Against Nothing, written by Greg Freier and directed by Philip Moreno. Paranoia sets in as each driver imagines the intent of the other.

Funny and fast-paced Rage Against Nothing takes the audience down a stretch of highway riddled with imaginary (or are they?) dangers.

The Alcazar Theatre opened on April 27, 1928. Through the ensuing 90 years, it has changed hands and names several times, and for the past decade was known as the Plaza Playhouse Theater.

Now back to its original namesake, it serves as a center of arts and entertainment for the Carpinteria Valley community.

Tickets and more information are at thealcazar.org, or at the door 30 minutes prior to show times.

— Mary Koenig for Alcazar Theatre.