Silverado Stages Receives United Motorcoach Association’s Vision Award

By Cory Medigovich for Silverado Stages | January 28, 2015 | 3:56 p.m.

Lauded for its overall excellence, Silverado Stages Inc., which has about 300 employees serving Sacramento, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles/Orange County and Las Vegas with charter, tour, shuttle and fixed-route service, has received the 2015 United Motorcoach Association Vision Award.

Voted on by industry peers, the annual Vision Award honors companies that are instrumental in setting standards that advance the motorcoach industry.

At its annual trade show in New Orleans on Jan. 21, representatives of UMA’s 900 coach company members and 250 manufacturer and supplier associate members honored Silverado Stages for its business practices, high safety standards, innovative operations approach, social responsibility and community dedication.

The award was presented during the dinner gala at the UMA EXPO trade show in New Orleans. In accepting the award, Jim Galusha, chairman of Silverado Stages Inc., acknowledged the company’s executive team, staff and drivers, and promised to stay cutting-edge.

“It’s important to stay up on and pay attention to the new technologies that improve coach performance, passenger comfort and driver’s ease,” Jim Galusha said.

Silverado Stages was commended for its establishment of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), which has, over the last two years, transferred ownership of 11 percent of the company to its employees.

“We’re dedicated to giving something back to our employees, more than a paycheck, which assists their well-being and that of the company’s,” Galusha said.

— Cory Medigovich represents Silverado Stages.

 
