Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, December 5 , 2018, 10:52 am | Light Rain and Breezy 57º

 
 
 
 

Silvia Perea to Curate UCSB Architecture and Design Collection

By Winston Braun for UCSB | December 5, 2018 | 10:13 a.m.

The Art, Architecture & Design Museum at UCSB has announced the appointment of Silvia Perea as curator of the museum’s Art and Design Collection. She begins her tenure Jan. 14.

Perea holds a Ph.D from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and is currently a curator at the Baker Museum, Naples, Fla. She has completed post graduate degree work at Columbia and Harvard.

In the last few years Perea has curated dozens of exhibitions, as well contributed to a major international exhibition on Alfred Loos. Her dissertation focused on the Case Study House program and its influence on Brazilian architecture.

Perea’s international experience will allow for the interpretation of the collection (and by extension, the history of Southern California architecture and design) within the context of Latin American and European modern and contemporary architecture.

This relationship has been implicit within the ADC’s collections, beginning with the development of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture. Perea’s interests will enable the museum to reveal more of this narrative, while maintaining a focus on the Southern California built environment.

She will do this through an innovative exhibition and publishing program that emphasizes the renowned and hidden jewels of the ADC as well as the crossover between art and architecture.

As the museum addresses one of its most exciting challenges in the coming year, developing and building a new Research and Collection Preservation Center, Perea is poised to help facilitate that goal.

She has not only preserved, managed and moved collections at her current institution, she also was a leading team member who spearheaded efforts to save the Baker Museum’s holdings during the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Sandy.

In her current position, she has helped to grow the Baker Museum through her donor stewardship activities.
 
Jocelyn Gibbs, Perea’s predecessor at UCSB’s Art, Architecture & Design Museum, will continue to be involved in the museum and its forthcoming expansion as curator emerita and as an advisor to the collection.

For more about the Art, Design & Architecture Museum, visit www.museum.ucsb.edu. Museum hours are noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, and Thursdays until 8pm. Admission is free.

— Winston Braun for UCSB.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 