Silvia Perea to Curate UCSB Architecture and Design Collection

The Art, Architecture & Design Museum at UCSB has announced the appointment of Silvia Perea as curator of the museum’s Art and Design Collection. She begins her tenure Jan. 14.

Perea holds a Ph.D from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and is currently a curator at the Baker Museum, Naples, Fla. She has completed post graduate degree work at Columbia and Harvard.

In the last few years Perea has curated dozens of exhibitions, as well contributed to a major international exhibition on Alfred Loos. Her dissertation focused on the Case Study House program and its influence on Brazilian architecture.

Perea’s international experience will allow for the interpretation of the collection (and by extension, the history of Southern California architecture and design) within the context of Latin American and European modern and contemporary architecture.

This relationship has been implicit within the ADC’s collections, beginning with the development of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture. Perea’s interests will enable the museum to reveal more of this narrative, while maintaining a focus on the Southern California built environment.

She will do this through an innovative exhibition and publishing program that emphasizes the renowned and hidden jewels of the ADC as well as the crossover between art and architecture.

As the museum addresses one of its most exciting challenges in the coming year, developing and building a new Research and Collection Preservation Center, Perea is poised to help facilitate that goal.

She has not only preserved, managed and moved collections at her current institution, she also was a leading team member who spearheaded efforts to save the Baker Museum’s holdings during the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Sandy.

In her current position, she has helped to grow the Baker Museum through her donor stewardship activities.



Jocelyn Gibbs, Perea’s predecessor at UCSB’s Art, Architecture & Design Museum, will continue to be involved in the museum and its forthcoming expansion as curator emerita and as an advisor to the collection.

For more about the Art, Design & Architecture Museum, visit www.museum.ucsb.edu. Museum hours are noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, and Thursdays until 8pm. Admission is free.

— Winston Braun for UCSB.