‘Simon Birch’ to Conclude Granada Theatre’s ‘Movies That Matter’ Season

The 2015-16 “Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin” film series will conclude at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, with a screening of Simon Birch, a heart-warming story about a journey of friendship and faith.

Audience members can experience the tale of Simon Birch like never before on The Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art digital 4k digital cinema system.

Loosely based on the novel by John Irving, entitled A Prayer for Owen Meany, the film is about a boy with a debilitating birth defect who has God-given faith, hope and an enduring sense of his own destiny.

Simon dwarfs the “normal” people of his town in stature, and yet challenges their superficial religious activities and beliefs.

When they try to silence him and force him into accepting the patterns of their own disbelief, he stubbornly holds onto his own faith in God and his destiny to one day be a hero.

“Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin” features films that touch the soul and teach about living life with compassion and grace.

Inspired by the syndicated film column “Cinema In Focus,” each of the “Movies that Matter” screenings offer the unique experience of engaging conversation with special guests in The Granada Theatre’s stunning setting.

Tickets range in price from $10-$20 and are available online or through The Granada Theatre’s box office by calling 805.899.2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.