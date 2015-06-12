Simon Manjarrez of Santa Barbara, 1988-2015

Posted on June 12, 2015 | 5:36 p.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

Simon Manjarrez was taken from us on June 6, 2015, at the age of 26.

Simon was first and foremost a father to his three children, Jennifer 11, Isaac 7, and Holly 3. Simon loved to take care of his kids and always thought outside of the box for ways to make them happy.

His children were always the recipients of the many spur of the moment adventures that Simon would conjure up, such as going to Magic Mountain, Disneyland or even just fishing at the pier. Simon didn't just spoil his children, however; he also spoiled his sisters and family and always invited them along for the adventures.

Both Viri and Gisela shared a special bond with Simon. He loved and most importantly respected them each for the special kind of bond they had with each other. Simon and Viri would often bring together their children and embark on fun activities. They loved to shop, hang out at the pool, watch movies or hang out with the family. The closest in age, Simon and Gisela had a very strong friendship and she always felt that she could tell him anything. Simon never judged her and always offered her truthful advice that always came from the heart — that's just the kind of brother he was.

Simon was also very close and looked up to his older brother, Alvaro, often seeking out advice from him when he needed guidance in life. Influenced by Alvaro and his DJ career, Simon picked up some turntables and vinyl and the rest was history. Simon loved getting DJ lessons from Alvaro and he said that it was his dream to DJ at an event with his brother, side by side sharing their mutual love for music. More than brothers, they were friends as well.

Simon also was very close to his parents and recently had continued his father's business, taking it over when he retired. Simon worked side-by-side with his father learning the tricks of the trade, eager to embark on a new chapter in his life. Though it was challenging Simon never gave up and work hard to make his father proud.

Simon was a determined young man, and at this young age he was going to school, running his own small businesses and taking care of his children. A lover of nature, Simon loved anything outdoors and would often be found surfing, fishing with his kids, hiking or hanging out at the beach. He also loved to work out and was always physically active and enjoyed a lifetime of good health.

Simon also had a very creative side, which he expressed through drawing, painting and music. He would often be found with his head in his sketch book, drawing whatever his mind would create.

Simon was one of a kind — truly an individual who lived by his own rules, spoke his mind often and always saw things from a unique perspective. He was special in his own beautiful way, and if you knew him you could never forget him. He will be loved and missed eternally.

Simon is survived by his children; Jennifer, Isaac and Holly; his parents, Alvaro and Teodora Manjarrez; his siblings, Alvaro Manjarrez Jr., Viridiana Manjarrez and Gisela Manjarrez; and uncles, aunts and cousins.

The Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14 and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, both at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.