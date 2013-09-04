‘Simply Elegant’ Mystery Gala to Benefit United Boys & Girls Clubs

The public is invited to attend a "Simply Elegant" whodunnit mystery benefit gala and auction from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Granada Theatre.

The charity event will support the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

This black-tie optional event, with special honorees the Shalhoob family and Lad Handelman, promises an evening of suspense and mystery. Guests will enjoy gourmet food and drink and bid on showcased silent auction items, all while trying to solve a jewelry heist — and possibly walking away with a valuable piece of the loot. (Signature pieces graciously on loan by Bryant & Sons.)

All proceeds will benefit the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. Thanks goes to Sherlock Holmes sponsor the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“This is going to be a fun and exciting evening for our guests," said Diana Starr Langley, board president for United Boys & Girls Clubs. "They will feel as if they have been dropped into a mystery movie. They can participate to whatever extent they choose or just watch the activity unfolding around them. Funds raised at this gala will support the future generations of Santa Barbara County leaders.”

Proceeds from the event directly support the clubs' many valuable programs for more than 7,000 kids who need it the most, ages 5 to 18, throughout Santa Barbara County.

Tickets are $200 per person. Sponsorships are also available at $1,000 to $25,000. For tickets and more information, call 805.681.1315 or click here. Valet parking is available in front of the theater.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs.