Sinclair, Golic Named Water Polo All-Americans

UCSB senior Ross Sinclair and freshman Milos Golic each earned All-American water polo honors while 10 of their teammates were named to the 2007 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Academic All-Conference Team.

Sinclair, who was named third-team All-American for the second consecutive season, led UCSB in scoring for the second year in a row. He posted 55 goals with an average of 1.72 goals per game, good for 11th in the MPSF. Sinclair scored in 27 of the 32 games he played this season, including 17 multiple-goal games. He also posted the longest team scoring streak of the year with 15-straight games with a goal. Sinclair led the team with steals (29) and field blocks (17), and tied first for assists (36).

Sinclair finished with 156 career goals, tied for fifth with Peter Neushul (1979-82) on UCSB’s all-time scoring list.

Golic capped his impressive freshman campaign, which included MPSF Newcomer of the Year honors, with honorable mention All-American honors. After joining UCSB nine games into the season, he made an immediate impact on offense. He was second on the team with 53 goals scored and first for goals per game with an average of 2.3, good for sixth in the conference. He posted 17 multiple-goal games, including seven with a hat trick or more. Golic led UCSB with nine goals in the MPSF Tournament, including five against UCLA in the fifth-place game. Golic also tied Sinclair for most assists, 36.

Meanwhile, Brian Bishop, Sean Castillo, Matt Dale, Mark Knudtsen, Coulson Lantz, Dane Lindstrom, Michael Machado, Stefan Partelow, Ratko Paunovic and Zsombor Vincze were honored by the MFSF for their diligence in the classroom. The 10 Gauchos all had at least a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average.



The 2007 UCSB team ended the season with a 19-14 overall record and a sixth-place finish in the MPSF Championship Tournament. The Gauchos also finished the regular season in a sixth-place tie with Pepperdine. UCSB ended the season ranked sixth nationally for the second consecutive year in the final Collegiate Water Polo Association Top 20 Poll.

