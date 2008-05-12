Singer Brandi Carlile Coming to Lobero Theatre

Singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile is set to perform at the Lobero Theatre at 8 p.m. June 22. Tickets go on sale at noon Saturday.
On her second album, 2007’s The Story, Carlile opens up her heart, soul and psyche in a series of songs that invite you into her world. To her growing community of fans, its Carlile’s revelatory imagery, stark emotive vocals and finely detailed songs that provide the keys to who she is, where she’s been and where she’s going.
Carlile’s fan base has been quick to pick up The Story. The album jumped from its No. 76 debut to No. 41 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the two weeks of its April 3, 2007, release. With the album getting nationwide airplay, The Story peaked at No. 2 on iTunes. By late April, Carlile’s songs had received more than 1 million plays on her MySpace page.
Carlile has been universally heralded by critics as an important new singer/songwriter and an artist to watch. She found a wider audience when the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy showcased three of her songs — an unprecedented honor for a new artist. In April 2007, a one-hour Grey’s
Anatomy special premiered a new edit of The Story video, combining season highlights from the hit series with Carlile’s impassioned performance of the song.
Tickets are $25, plus service charges, and are available only at the Lobero Theatre box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., or online at www.lobero.com. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 805.963.0761 or 888.4LOBERO.
Anna Suarez is Nederlander Concerts representative.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.