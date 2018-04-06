Musician David Crosby Identified As Driver In Santa Ynez Crash That Injured Jogger

Rock music legend David Crosby, a Santa Ynez Valley resident, is the driver who struck and injured a jogger Sunday evening on Baseline Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Crosby, 73, was driving a 2015 Tesla on Baseline Avenue just west of Mora Avenue when the vehicle struck a man jogging just before 6 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

“Mr. Crosby, who was driving into the sun, did not see a male pedestrian directly ahead of him who was jogging toward the right side of the roadway,” CHP Sgt. Don Clotworthy said in a report.

The right front section of the vehicle struck the jogger, knocking him to the ground, Clotworthy added.

The jogger, Jose Jimenez, 46, of Santa Ynez, was taken by Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries, including multiple fractures, abrasions and lacerations. The injuries are not considered life threatening, the CHP said.

Crosby was traveling at 55 mph, the posted speed limit for the roadway, the CHP said.

Crosby, who was not injured, stopped after the crash, Clotworthy said. He added that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the incident, and Crosby was not arrested.

The CHP is investigating the incident.

Crosby, a singer-songwriter, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a member of the The Byrds and later for Crosby, Stills & Nash.

He plans a solo acoustic tour for June and July, during which he will perform with only his voice and guitar with shows featuring songs spanning his entire career.

