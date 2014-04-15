Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:14 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Singer Leaving Goleta for Poway City Manager Job

The council approves his contract and salary, with his start date set for June 2

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 15, 2014 | 9:07 p.m.

Goleta City Manager Dan Singer will be giving his 30-day notice on Wednesday after the Poway City Council approved his employment contract and $219,950 salary at its Tuesday night meeting, while Singer was in a Goleta City Council meeting.

Singer, who has been with Goleta since 2005, is scheduled to start his new job June 2.

"I'm really pleased," he said. "It's a really nice step for me professionally. I think Goleta proved a great training ground to move to a larger city with more responsibilities and Poway's a great community with a high quality of life, so I think we'll survive pretty well with making it our community." 

Members of the Goleta City Council will discuss the replacement process during a closed session meeting next week.

Singer was Poway's top candidate during the recruitment process, and the choice became final after the contract was approved by the council. The vote was unanimous, Pomerado News reporter Steve Dreyer told Noozhawk. 

Poway is in central San Diego County and has about 48,400 residents, more than Goleta’s 30,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

