Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:29 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Singer-Songwriter Rebecca Troon to Join Very Lonesome Boys Trio at Los Olivos Concert

By Peter Feldmann for BlueGrass West | March 23, 2016 | 1:15 p.m.

Peter Feldmann, long-time Santa Barbara impresario for bluegrass, folk and old-time music, is bringing another concert to the Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall in downtown Los Olivos California Saturday, April 16, 2016.

Starting at 8 p.m, the show will feature an appearance by the Very Lonesome Boys Trio and a special appearance by singer-songwriter Rebecca Troon.

Accompanying her passionate vocals with strong arrangements on guitar, banjo and percussion, Troon is one of the most distinctive songwriters in Southern California. 

Her award-winning songs run the gamut from heart-felt ballads to rocking rave-ups to quirky, humorous commentaries on our contemporary existence.

She won first place in songwriting at the Gig Harbor Folk Festival in Washington in 2007, and her song “Animal Skin” was a finalist in the 2011 International Acoustic Music Awards in the Best Folk/Americana/Roots category.

She’s also a member of the Honeysuckle Possums, a harmony-based old-time, originals and bluegrass band. 

The Very Lonesome Boys Trio includes Feldmann, a long-time teacher, promoter, performer and nationally-known musician in old time and bluegrass circles; David West, a consummate banjo and guitar picker extraordinaire; and Tom Lee, a multi-styled bassist and founder of the former Song Tree Concert series.

The three will feature hot instrumentals, lonesome songs, murder ballads and songs of the West on banjos, guitars, mandolins and string bass.

Refreshments from the Grange’s kitchen will be on sale during the show’s intermission.

Advance tickets, priced at $15, are available online at BlueGrassWest.com and at The Book Loft, located on Mission Drive in Solvang. If available, tickets will be sold at the door for $15 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call 805.688.9894.

Peter Feldmann represents BlueGrass West.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 