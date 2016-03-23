Singer-Songwriter Rebecca Troon to Join Very Lonesome Boys Trio at Los Olivos Concert

Peter Feldmann, long-time Santa Barbara impresario for bluegrass, folk and old-time music, is bringing another concert to the Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall in downtown Los Olivos California Saturday, April 16, 2016.

Starting at 8 p.m, the show will feature an appearance by the Very Lonesome Boys Trio and a special appearance by singer-songwriter Rebecca Troon.

Accompanying her passionate vocals with strong arrangements on guitar, banjo and percussion, Troon is one of the most distinctive songwriters in Southern California.

Her award-winning songs run the gamut from heart-felt ballads to rocking rave-ups to quirky, humorous commentaries on our contemporary existence.

She won first place in songwriting at the Gig Harbor Folk Festival in Washington in 2007, and her song “Animal Skin” was a finalist in the 2011 International Acoustic Music Awards in the Best Folk/Americana/Roots category.

She’s also a member of the Honeysuckle Possums, a harmony-based old-time, originals and bluegrass band.

The Very Lonesome Boys Trio includes Feldmann, a long-time teacher, promoter, performer and nationally-known musician in old time and bluegrass circles; David West, a consummate banjo and guitar picker extraordinaire; and Tom Lee, a multi-styled bassist and founder of the former Song Tree Concert series.

The three will feature hot instrumentals, lonesome songs, murder ballads and songs of the West on banjos, guitars, mandolins and string bass.

Refreshments from the Grange’s kitchen will be on sale during the show’s intermission.

Advance tickets, priced at $15, are available online at BlueGrassWest.com and at The Book Loft, located on Mission Drive in Solvang. If available, tickets will be sold at the door for $15 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call 805.688.9894.

— Peter Feldmann represents BlueGrass West.