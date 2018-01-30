Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:30 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Let SYV Chorale Serenade Your Sweetie With Singing Valentine

By Theresa Duer for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale | January 30, 2018 | 2:26 p.m.

On Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14, and the Sunday before, Feb. 11, members of the SYV Master Chorale will be available to surprise people you love with love songs.

Chorale members are ready to serenade the person or people you choose — your sweetheart, mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, or any other special person in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Chorale will sing at homes, workplaces, nursing homes, or a hospital.

If you know someone who is homebound and could use a sweet pick-me-up, this would be a way to give something they will treasure, the Chorale said.

Have group of people you’d like to surprise? A Valentine serenade can put a smile on all their faces, the Chorale said.

Presenting your valentine with a live, mini-concert of three love songs costs $50. Chorale members will go to the place you choose.

Singing valentines will be available for performance 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, and 2-6 p.m. on Feb. 11.

For more information or to make reservations, call 688-4565 or visit www.syvchorale.org.

This event is a fundraiser for the Chorale, a nonprofit organization.

“This group is full of people who just love to sing," said Chorale president, Shannon Casey.

"During December, the Chorale performed two concerts with an orchestra, sang at the Elverhoj Museum holiday party, performed at the Founder’s Day event at La Purisima Mission and serenaded a group of firefighters taking a break from fighting the Thomas Fire,” Casey said.

“A singing Valentine provides a truly memorable gift from you to share with your loved ones on this special day,” Casey said.

— Theresa Duer for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.

 
