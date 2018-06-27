Single-Engine Plane Crashes In Goleta Slough At Airport

Pilot transported to hospital with bumps and bruises after engine failure during takeoff, no other injuries reported

A single-engine plane crashed into the Goleta Slough Monday evening after it lost power during takeoff.

A Beechcraft Bonanza N113TM plane was taking off from the main runway and the engine quit at 300 feet, Santa Barbara Airport spokeswoman Lynn Houston said.

The pilot crash-landed southwest of the runway in the slough around 5:40 p.m. and was later transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries and complaints of bruises, she said.

"Gratefully no one is dead," she said.

Santa Barbara City Fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said the plane had major damage after the crash.

The pilot was looking for a place to land after he lost power and the freeway area looked too crowded, which resulted in the slough landing, McCoy said.

Santa Barbara Airport reopened as of 6:14 p.m. and had all runways open after the incident.

Airport Operations Manager Tracy Lincoln responded to the scene along with Airport Patrol and other operation specialists, according to the airport.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.