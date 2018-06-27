Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:26 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Single-Engine Plane Crashes In Goleta Slough At Airport

Pilot transported to hospital with bumps and bruises after engine failure during takeoff, no other injuries reported

The pilot of a small plane crashed into the Goleta Slough Monday after engine failure during takeoff from a Santa Barbara Airport runway.
The pilot of a small plane crashed into the Goleta Slough Monday after engine failure during takeoff from a Santa Barbara Airport runway. (Urban Hikers photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 8:20 p.m. | February 8, 2016 | 6:25 p.m.

A single-engine plane crashed into the Goleta Slough Monday evening after it lost power during takeoff.

A Beechcraft Bonanza N113TM plane was taking off from the main runway and the engine quit at 300 feet, Santa Barbara Airport spokeswoman Lynn Houston said.

The pilot crash-landed southwest of the runway in the slough around 5:40 p.m. and was later transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries and complaints of bruises, she said. 

"Gratefully no one is dead," she said. 

Santa Barbara City Fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said the plane had major damage after the crash.

The pilot was looking for a place to land after he lost power and the freeway area looked too crowded, which resulted in the slough landing, McCoy said.

Santa Barbara Airport reopened as of 6:14 p.m. and had all runways open after the incident. 

Airport Operations Manager Tracy Lincoln responded to the scene along with Airport Patrol and other operation specialists, according to the airport. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Emergency responders head to the Santa Barbara Airport Monday after a single-engine plane crashed into the Goleta Slough on the southwest portion of the property. Click to view larger
Emergency responders head to the Santa Barbara Airport Monday after a single-engine plane crashed into the Goleta Slough on the southwest portion of the property.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 