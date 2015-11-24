Single-Parent Students Get Thanksgiving Meal Fixings from Hancock College Program

Advice

Campus staffs at Santa Maria, Lompoc locations donate funds to provide 75 holiday dinners this year

Some single-parent students at Allan Hancock College's Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses received a holiday helping hand Tuesday in the form of fixings for a full Thanksgiving meal.

This marked the seventh year the college held the CARE Turkey Feast to give 75 students a turkey and trimmings for a traditional holiday dinner.

“I think it really means a lot in the sense that it means they don’t have to worry about the economic hardship during the holidays,” said Kiri Villa, coordinator for Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education, or CARE.

Donations for the program came from Hancock faculty, staff and administrators, in addition to support from Central Coast Medical Oncology.

Recipients were Hancock students and members of the college’s Extended Opportunity Programs and Services/CARE program which assists single parents who have educational and economic disadvantages.

Villa said many recipients are receiving economic assistance and have limited resources, especially as the end of the month nears.

Additionally, final exams and the end of the semester put added pressure on the students, who can become overwhelmed.

“We try to remove that economic hardship for them during this time of year,” she added.

Each student received a turkey, aluminum tin, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, bread rolls, pumpkin pie and whipped cream.

“We try to give them everything so they’re not going to have to worry about going out and purchasing it,” Villa said.

The meal adds up to approximately $46 per student. Spencer’s Fresh Market helps by giving the food items at a reduced cost, Villa said.

“It’s pretty rewarding, actually,” said Villa, who benefited from a similar program as a single parent student at Santa Barbara City College nearly 18 years ago. She brought the program to Hancock when she joined the staff.

SBCC’s EOPS/CARE Program will distribute approximately 125 turkeys plus dinner trimmings Wednesday to needy students and their families, spokeswoman Joan Galvan said.

Through the years, the Hancock program has helped a varying number of students, ranging from 50 one year to 220 another year.

On Tuesday, recipients drove up in their vehicles so the turkeys and trimmings could be loaded inside.

“It’s very helpful,” student Ursula Balderas said. “It’s a great help because turkeys can be expensive.”

Added another student, Andrea Huitron, “I’m thankful.”

