Man Injured After Truck Plunges Off Highway 154
Fire department uses rope system to rescue man after truck goes 50 feet off a cliff near Windy Gap
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a truck that went off the roadway near Windy Gap on Highway 154 Monday morning. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews
| September 5, 2016 | 1:17 p.m.
Firefighters rigged a rope system to rescue a man who suffered minor injuries Monday morning when his pickup truck plunged approximately 50 feet over a cliff near Windy Gap on Highway 154.
The California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the crash at 10:55 a.m. to find the vehicle over the side on the 1900 block of Highway 154, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.
The man in his 50s was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.
The CHP is investigating the collision.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.