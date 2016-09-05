Man Injured After Truck Plunges Off Highway 154

Fire department uses rope system to rescue man after truck goes 50 feet off a cliff near Windy Gap

Firefighters rigged a rope system to rescue a man who suffered minor injuries Monday morning when his pickup truck plunged approximately 50 feet over a cliff near Windy Gap on Highway 154.

The California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the crash at 10:55 a.m. to find the vehicle over the side on the 1900 block of Highway 154, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The man in his 50s was taken by ambulance to ​Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The CHP is investigating the collision.

