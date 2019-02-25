Pixel Tracker

Motorist Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in Orcutt That Knocked Out Traffic Signals

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 11:28 p.m. | February 25, 2019 | 8:53 p.m.

A motorist suffered serious injuries Monday night in a crash in Orcutt that knocked over traffic signals at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At 6:40 p.m., firefighters, sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the intersection for a report of a vehicle that rolled over, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The driver, Colin James Murray, 28, of Orcutt was southbound on Orcutt Road approaching Union Valley Parkway, while a second driver, Amy Alison Ruth, 28, of Orcutt, was westbound on Union Valley Parkway, according to the CHP.

Ruth had a green light and began turning left onto Orcutt Road while Murray's vehicle veered onto the sidewalk and struck a traffic signal pole before the intersection, the CHP said.

His vehicle began to overturn while traveling through the intersection, striking the rear of Ruth's vehicle, a 2014 Toyota.

Murray's Pontiac traveled through the intersection and struck a second traffic signal pole before it entered a drainage canal, ending up on its roof.

Murray suffered major injuries, including a liver laceration and brain bleed, the CHP said late Monday night.

Firefighters had to extricate him from the wreckage, Zaniboni said.

Murray was transported by AMR ambulance Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment.

CHP officers suspect he was driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested Murray. 

Due to the damaged traffic signal pole, motorists will notice flashing traffic signals at the intersection, California Highway Patrol Officer Efrem Moore told Noozhawk.

The intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road is just east of the Highway 135. 

Drivers should treat the flashing lights like stop signs, CHP officers said, adding that Santa Barbara County Roads Division crews were expected to work as quickly as possible to repair the broken traffic signals.

The CHP was investigating the cause of the crash. 

