Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash Injures 1 Near Los Alamos

One person reportedly was injured Thursday evening in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Los Alamos, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene near Highway 135 and Bell Street at approximately 7 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle went off the roadway and landed in a farm field, according to dispatch reports.

Crews dispatched to the incident included Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the CHP and American Medical Response.

A CalStar medical helicopter also was requested.

One person was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to dispatch reports.

Additional details were not immediately available.

