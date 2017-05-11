Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash Injures 1 Near Los Alamos

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 11, 2017 | 7:45 p.m.

One person reportedly was injured Thursday evening in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Los Alamos, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene near Highway 135 and Bell Street at approximately 7 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle went off the roadway and landed in a farm field, according to dispatch reports.

Crews dispatched to the incident included Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the CHP and American Medical Response.

A CalStar medical helicopter also was requested.

One person was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to dispatch reports.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

