Highway 101 Rollover Crash Snarls Sunday Evening Traffic in Santa Barbara

3 transported to hospital after pickup truck wreck on southbound freeway near Las Positas Road

A single-vehicle rollover crash backed up traffic on southbound Highway 101 for more than a mile Sunday evening in Santa Barbara. Three people were taken to the hospital.

According to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado, the wreck was reported at 6 p.m., just east of the Las Positas Road entrance ramp.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a Dodge extended-cab pickup truck upside on its roof, with the five occupants sitting on the freeway’s shoulder, Mercado said.

He said two children and an adult male with a hand injury were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Two fire engines, a truck rescue unit and a battalion chief were dispatched.

Mercado said the wreck caused a mile-long traffic backup.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .