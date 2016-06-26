Highway 101 Rollover Crash Snarls Sunday Evening Traffic in Santa Barbara

A single-vehicle rollover crash backed up traffic on southbound Highway 101 for more than a mile Sunday evening in Santa Barbara. Three people were taken to the hospital.
According to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado, the wreck was reported at 6 p.m., just east of the Las Positas Road entrance ramp.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a Dodge extended-cab pickup truck upside on its roof, with the five occupants sitting on the freeway’s shoulder, Mercado said.
He said two children and an adult male with a hand injury were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Two fire engines, a truck rescue unit and a battalion chief were dispatched.
Mercado said the wreck caused a mile-long traffic backup.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
