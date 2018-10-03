Singles Lead Santa Barbara Tennis Past Dos Pueblos

Tennis

Claire Stotts rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the first round and won her No. 1 singles set 6-4, setting the tone for Santa Barbara High's girls tennis team in an 11-7 win over Dos Pueblos in a Channel League match on Tuesday.

"Claire played with a lot of self confidence today," said SBHS coach Danny Echt. "She hit her slice backhand well which set up her dominant forehand side."

Santa Barbara took a 4-2 lead after the first round of sets.

Sophia Ostovany sparked a 4-2 advantage for the Dons in the second round of sets, beating DP's No. 1 Alessa Somer.

"Sophia is making great progress in varying her shots, changing up pace and spin, and she did a great job making her opponents earn their points."

Santa Barbara won eight of nine singles sets.

The Dons's No.1 doubles team of Claudia Brewer and Hannah Mendez were tested by DP's Mia Chou and Janice Tsai, who played solid defensively and took a lead late in the set.

"Hannah and Claudia had to dig deep in the set," Echt said. "They committed themselves to an aggressive doubles strategy by attempting to keep the points shorter and hitting a lot of variation in their volleys. Claudia's feel at the net made a huge difference, and Hannah's showed a lot of guts holding serve to close out the set."

The third round ended 3-3 as the Chargers were able to take two doubles sets and one singles.

Dos Pueblos won six doubles sets.

Cami Chou and Anjali Thakrar, the Chargers' No. 3 doubles team, swept their three sets and improved to 22-1 on the season.

Mia Chou and Janice Tsai won two of three sets.

"In the end, it was critical and quite a challenge for the Dons to win three doubles sets as DP is very steady and deep," said Echt. "It was a great team day for the Dons who finish the first round of Channel League 5-1."

Said DP coach Laura Housinger: "Santa Barbara was a great opponent today that showcased a lot of diverse playing styles. Many of the points could have gone either way and I feel that our team will be ready to fight back next time we play them."

Dos Puebos is 3-2 in league and 7-3 overall.