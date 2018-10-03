Wednesday, October 3 , 2018, 9:57 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Singles Lead Santa Barbara Tennis Past Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 3, 2018 | 7:16 a.m.

Claire Stotts rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the first round and won her No. 1 singles set 6-4, setting the tone for Santa Barbara High's girls tennis team in an 11-7 win over Dos Pueblos in a Channel League match on Tuesday.

"Claire played with a lot of self confidence today," said SBHS coach Danny Echt. "She hit her slice backhand well which set up her dominant forehand side."

Santa Barbara took a 4-2 lead after the first round of sets.

Sophia Ostovany sparked a 4-2 advantage for the Dons in the second round of sets, beating DP's No. 1 Alessa Somer.

"Sophia is making great progress in varying her shots, changing up pace and spin, and she did a great job making her opponents earn their points."

Santa Barbara won eight of nine singles sets.

The Dons's No.1  doubles team of Claudia Brewer and Hannah Mendez were tested by DP's Mia Chou and Janice Tsai, who played solid defensively and took a lead late in the set. 

"Hannah and Claudia had to dig deep in the set," Echt said. "They committed themselves to an aggressive doubles strategy by attempting to keep the points shorter and hitting a lot of variation in their volleys. Claudia's feel at the net made a huge difference, and Hannah's showed a lot of guts holding serve to close out the set."

The third round ended 3-3 as the Chargers were able to take two doubles sets and one singles. 

Dos Pueblos won six doubles sets.

Cami Chou and Anjali Thakrar, the Chargers' No. 3 doubles team, swept their three sets and improved to 22-1 on the season.

Mia Chou and Janice Tsai won two of three sets.

"In the end, it was critical and quite a challenge for the Dons to win three doubles sets as DP is very steady and deep," said Echt.  "It was a great team day for the Dons who finish the first round of Channel League 5-1."

Said DP coach Laura Housinger:  "Santa Barbara was a great opponent today that showcased a lot of diverse playing styles. Many of the points could have gone either way and I feel that our team will be ready to fight back next time we play them."

Dos Puebos is 3-2 in league and 7-3 overall.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 