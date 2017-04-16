Singles Lead the Way in UCSB Win at UC Irvine

Tennis

The No. 48 UCSB men's tennis team took care of business, defeating UC Irvine on the road in a Big West match, 5-2.

Santa Barbara (15-5) stays undefeated in conference play at 3-0 and extends its winning streak to eight matches. UC Irvine's (7-13) loss pins it with a record of 1-3 in conference.

Dropping the doubles point, the Gauchos worked to their strengths in singles play, taking five out of six matches. Junior Cody Rakela set things off by topping Bruce Man-Song-Hing 6-2, 6-2.

On court 4, Anders Holm fought back from 3-6 first-set loss and won 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 over Mason Hansen.

Chase Masciorini closed things out for UCSB with a hard-fought 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 victory against Vatsal Bajpal.