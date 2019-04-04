Pixel Tracker

Singles Players Carry San Marcos Past Newbury Park

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 4, 2019 | 6:38 p.m.

San Marcos swept in singles en route to a 12-2 non-league tennis win over Newbury Park in a rain-shortended match on Thursday in Newbury Park.

Masato Perera, Dominik Stefanov and Alex Chow all won three sets to get the Royals rolling.

"Our singles players were extraordinary today,"  coach Jarrod Bradley said. "In particular, we hit a high percentage of first serves and took control of points quickly."

Jimmy Wimbish and Sam Friedman won the only doubles set of the first round for San Marcos against Nathan Juan and Justin Kreymar.

"We were up 5-1, then 5-5, before closing out the last two points on great groundstrokes by Jimmy and a key volley by Sam. They came up big under pressure today," said Bradley.

The Royals host Santa Ynez on Tuesday and will celebrate the contributions of five graduating seniors who have contributed to three consecutive Channel League championships after a 25-plus year drought.

San Marcos 12

Singles

Masato Perera 3-0
Dominik Stefanov 3-0
Alex Chow 3-0

Doubles
Alexi Gill-Daniel Newton 1-1
Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 1-1
Jimmy Wimbish-Sam Friedman 1-0

Newbury Park 2

Singles
Ankhit Madhavan 0-3
Dhilan Patel 0-3
Parker Lee 0-3

Doubles
Regnar Madarang-Chris Shen 1-0
Tommy Shen Timmy Saucerman 1-1
Nathan Juan-Justin Kreymar 0-2
 

