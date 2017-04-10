Singles Players Get It Done for UCSB at Davis

Tennis

UC Santa Barbara men's tennis ended its two-game road trip on Monday with a 5-2 Big West victory over UC Davis, extending its win streak to seven matches.

UCSB (14-5) now stands atop of the Big West standings with a conference record of 2-0.

"This was a solid team win for us today," coach Marty Davis said. "Doubles was close and we came up a bit short but overall a very satisfying match for us."

With doubles tied at one match apiece, the No. 19-ranked pair of Morgan Mays and Simon Freund fought closely but eventually fell to the freshman-junior tandem of David Goulak and Tommy Lam 6-4.

The Gauchos responded, however, assembling a run of their own and taking the first five of six singles matches to propel them to the win.

Simon Freund kicked things for his team clinching a 6-3, 6-0 victory over opponent Bryce McKelvie. With wins at the No. 1, 4, and 2 spots from Mays, Anders Holm, and Nicolas Moreno, Cody Rakela battled through his sets until seizing Santa Barbara's final point, a 7-5, 7-6 win over Davis' Eli Whittle.

"I think our singles play showed true grit and how we were able to bounce back from doubles and steer the match in our favor, said Davis. " We made a big statement in singles today."

