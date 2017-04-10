Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:02 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Singles Players Get It Done for UCSB at Davis

By UCSB Sports Information | April 10, 2017 | 6:25 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara men's tennis ended its two-game road trip on Monday with a 5-2 Big West victory over UC Davis, extending its win streak to seven matches.

UCSB (14-5) now stands atop of the Big West standings with a conference record of 2-0.

"This was a solid team win for us today," coach Marty Davis said. "Doubles was close and we came up a bit short but overall a very satisfying match for us."

With doubles tied at one match apiece, the No. 19-ranked pair of Morgan Mays and Simon Freund fought closely but eventually fell to the freshman-junior tandem of David Goulak and Tommy Lam 6-4.

The Gauchos responded, however, assembling a run of their own and taking the first five of six singles matches to propel them to the win.

Simon Freund kicked things for his team clinching a 6-3, 6-0 victory over opponent Bryce McKelvie. With wins at the No. 1, 4, and 2 spots from Mays, Anders Holm, and Nicolas Moreno, Cody Rakela battled through his sets until seizing Santa Barbara's final point, a 7-5, 7-6 win over Davis' Eli Whittle.

"I think our singles play showed true grit and how we were able to bounce back from doubles and steer the match in our favor, said Davis. " We made a big statement in singles today."
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 