Singles Players Pace Dos Pueblos Past Carpinteria

Tennis

Dos Pueblos won eight singles and celebrated its Senior Day with a 14-4 non-league tennis win against Carpinteria on Thursday.

The Chargers honor captains Aaron Juan, Alex Oaten and Henry Abrams.

"They have been a great strength on this team and helped support all of the underclassmen to become better players," said DP coach Laura Housinger.

Will Steinberg lost just two games in winning his three singles sets, Ryan Belkin and Pratik Gupta each won two sets and Nikhil Gupta won his set 6-0.

Myles Morgan got the lone singles win for the Warriors, beating Gupta, 6-2.

"Our singles players all battled the wind wisely and played smart points," Housinger said. "Our doubles teams struggled with the wind and some tough match ups but then prevailed in all spots except against Carpinteria's No. 3 doubles, Austin Stone and Kirby Zapata who played exceptional tennis."

Zapata and Stone swept in doubles for the Warriors.

"Their last two sets were very well played by both teams and we squeaked them out 7-5 and 7-6," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "Kirby was great from the baseline hitting deep balls consistently, while Austin added a little more firepower with his serve and net game."

Dos Pueblos is 8-2 overall while Carpinteria is now 16-4 overall.

Dos Pueblos Singles

1. Pratik Gupta 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

2. Will Steinberg 6-0. 6-1, 6-1

3. Ryan Belkin 7-5, 6-1

Sub: Nikhil Gupta 6-0

DP Doubles

1. Alex Oaten/Aaron Juan 6-1, 6-7 (5-7)

2. Chris Schniepp/ Hugh Sutherland 6-2, 6-2, 5-7

3. Hayden Carlson/Daniel Truong 6-1, 6-2, 3-6

Sub: Andy Yang/Andrew Choi 6-4

