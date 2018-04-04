Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:31 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Singles Players Pace San Marcos in Win over Santa Barbara

Yuka Perera of San Marcos makes a forehand return during match against Santa Barbara. Perera won her two sets to help Royals win the crosstown match. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 16, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

San Marcos' strength in singles carried the Royals to a 13-5 Channel League girls tennis win over Santa Barbara on Thursday the Dons' courts.

Yuka Perera, Kelly Coulson and Sam Wiener lost only one game in eight sets — Perera was subbed out in the last round.

"I was happy how are singles played and really happy with the play of Sam today. She was really hitting her forehand deep and with a lot of confidence," said San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman

The Royals' doubles team of Carley McDaniel and Maura Mannix played well in two set wins before being subbed out.

"That first set they played against Santa Barbara's No. 1 team lasted about 90 minutes. "It had everything, good tennis, great points, rowdy crowd and a rules question on match point," Hartzman said. "They overcame all this and won this match in a tiebreaker. I told the girls don't let the crowd get to you and focus on each point."

Hartzman was pleased with the play of his No. 3 team of Savana Mata and Leila Riveroll. "avana is a real fighter on the court and, with the aggressive play of Leila, they won two big matches.

San Marcos  4-3 on the season and 2-1 in league play. Santa Barbara is 0-2 in league.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

