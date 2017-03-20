Tennis
Singles Wins Not Enough for Dos Pueblos
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2017 | 9:10 p.m.
Dos Pueblos dropped a 10-8 boys tennis decision at Newbury Park on Monday.
Miles Baldwin and Vincent Villano each swept their three sets while Kellen Roberts took two.
The Chargers lost some close close sets in doubles. "Ryan and Christian Hodosy took their final set, a thrilling one to a tiebreaker," said coach Liz Frech.
Dos Pueblos (3-4) plays at Santa Barbara on Thursday in a Channel League match.
