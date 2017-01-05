Sinkhole Causes Goleta Water Line Damage on Foothill Road

175 customers without water while crews work to repair roadway and pipeline

A small sinkhole was reported near La Colina Junior High School in Santa Barbara on Thursday, and there was damage to a water line, affecting approximately 175 customers, according to the Goleta Water District.

The sinkhole was spotted at 7:15 a.m. at the Foothill Road and Cieneguitas Road intersection.

Initial estimates for complete water restoration to the line was 7 p.m. Thursday, according to David Matson, assistant general manager of the Goleta Water District.

There was minor damage to the roadway and a hole surrounding the ruptured transmission line, Matson, said.

“The road and hole are stable,” Matson said.

Water was turned off as of 10 a.m., and there were no water-service impacts to nearby La Colina Junior High School or Sansum Clinic facilities, Matson said.

No injuries were reported, he added.

One lane of Foothill Road was closed in the area between Highway 154 and Cieneguitas Road, according to Caltrans.

