2 Foot-by-2 Foot Sinkhole Shuts Down Busy Santa Barbara Intersection

Hole at Mission and State streets forces over 4-hour closure until crews can patch mystery depression

A Santa Barbara public works employee checks out a sinkhole that appeared in the intersection of Mission and State streets Saturday afternoon.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | August 1, 2015 | 2:15 p.m.

A sinkhole that developed in the middle of the intersection of Mission and State streets shut down traffic through the busy area for more than four hours Saturday afternoon.

The hole itself was about 2 feet by 2 feet, but the indented pavement around it was much larger.

The cause of the sinkhole has not yet been determined.

Santa Barbara police ​barricaded nearby streets — a block in each direction from the intersection — but reopened the area to traffic by 6 p.m. after public works crews were able to patch the hole.

Crews arrived at the intersection with heavy equipment at 2 p.m. After they left, the hole was patched but the pavement was still indented.

The intersection was reopened to trafic after the sinkhole was patched Saturday evening. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
A police officer told Noozhawk that the sinkhole hadn’t caused any water main or water line damage.

Mission Street was closed between Anacapa and Chapala streets and State Street was closed between Padre and Pedregosa streets, causing some traffic backups in the area.

Nearby businesses remained opened during the incident.

Municipal crews repair the sinkhole at the intersection of Mission and State streets Saturday afternoon. (Colin Fraser Purcell photo)
