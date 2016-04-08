Sinkhole Reported on East Valley Road in Montecito

Traffic diverted around sinkhole at East Valley Road near Picacho Lane Friday evening

A sinkhole was reported on East Valley Road Friday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The reported 6-by-4-foot hole was spotted on the eastbound lanes of the 1300 block, near Picacho Lane, around 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara County road crews responded to the scene and the California Highway Patrol responded to conduct traffic control, Montecito Fire spokeswoman Jackie Jenkins said.

The hole in the pavement appeared to be about 2 feet wide, but the sinkhole was much deeper.

No further details were available.

