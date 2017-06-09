Camp Gives Kids Look at Life of Firefighter

Junior Fire Camp, which offers local youth a chance to experience the firefighting profession first-hand, will be offered June 12-15, 2-4 p.m. each day, at Fire Station No. 1, 115 South G. St., Lompoc.

The camp is hosted by the Lompoc Fire Department, in partnership with Lompoc Parks and Recreation.

Now in its 19th year, Junior Fire Camp is open to children ages 7-10. Campers will take part in a hands-on learning experience, exploring what is involved in the life and work of a firefighter.

The program offers kids a chance to learn about fire safety, as well as what it takes to become a firefighter. Camp activities include: aerial-ladder climb, tower repel, rescue searches, extinguishment of fires, fire-hose challenges, and bucket brigade.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Fire Department or Battalion Chief Brian Federmann, 875-8051 or 315-1504.

— Brian Federmann for Lompoc Fire Department.