Site Ranks UCSB Among Top 50 Colleges with Highest Paid Engineering Grads

UC Santa Barbara has ranked No. 43 among the top 50 colleges and universities whose engineering graduates earn the highest salaries nationwide, as calculated by College Factual, a new site that uses customizable outcomes-based tools and rankings systems to guide students through the college selection process.

UCSB's rank reflects the school's ability to graduate highly prepared students into the job market, an important outcomes based factor for any higher education program.

The ranking was determined by averaging starting salaries and midcareer salaries of graduates, based on data provided by Payscale.

"In today's recessionary job market, understanding earnings potential is crucial," said Bill Phelan, CEO of College Factual. "With student loan debt at an all-time high, no one can afford to invest in a degree that doesn't pay them back. Information on earnings, coupled with each school's net price of attendance, average student loan debt and default rates, helps potential undergrads weigh the cost of obtaining a degree with what they will make in return."

In addition to information on the earnings potential of engineering grads at UCSB, College Factual also offers parents and families data-driven insight into the cost of the institution as it relates to educational value, the overall quality of all its educational programs and the diversity of the campus environment.

Click here to view all of UCSB's rankings.

With innovative tools such as its customizable College Combat comparison, College Factual puts the college rankings process in the hands of students and parents and not those of the institutions or national publications. College Factual's ranking system is based on a series of algorithms that include information from the Department of Education, nationally mandated data reporting for institutions and Payscale.

— Tracy Sabattis represents College Factual.