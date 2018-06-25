Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:36 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
Six Area Baseball, Softball Players Named to All-CIF Teams

Three baseball and three softball players from the county have been named All CIF-Southern Section in their respective divisions. 

The baseball honorees are senior Isaac Coffey of Dos Pueblos in Division 1,  junior Ethan Cloyd of Dunn School in Division 5 and junior Gabe Arteaga of Bishop Diego in Division 6.

In softball, senior Aliyah Huerta-Leipner and sophomore Savannah Tait of San Marcos were chosen to the Division 5 team, and sophomore Skylar Johnson of St. Joseph was picked in Division 5.

Coffey, a pitcher/infielder, led the Chargers to a 25-4 record and a CIF quarterfinals berth. They lost to eventual champion Capistrano Valley on a walk-off homer by Division 1 MVP Ryan Daugherty.

The Oral Roberts University-bound Coffey batted .419 with 27 RBI, 32 runs, 12 doubles and eight homers. As a pitcher, he went 10-0, with an ERA of 1.29, 94 strikeouts and only 16 walks. He was the Channel League MVP.

The hitting and pitching of Arteaga helped Bishop Diego win the Frontier League with an unbeaten record and advance to the Division 6 quarterfinals.

Cloyd was a tough out for Dunn. He batted .516, with 37 RBI, 13 doubles and 14 stolen bases. He also was solid on defense, posting a .945 fielding percentage. He was 4-3 as a pitcher.

Huerta-Leipner and Tait helped San Marcos reach the Division 4 final for the second straight year. 

Huerta-Leipner, who will continue her career at Boston University, went 13-4 as a pitcher, posting an ERA of 2.21, striking out 134 batters and walking 25. At the plate, she hit .404 with 26 RBI and 10 doubles. Her slugging percentage was .865.

Tait was named as a utility player on the Division 4 squad. She hit .437, with 38 runs, 27 RBI and a .850 slugging percentage. She also was outstanding in the field, playing errorless defense.

Johnson made the Division 5 team as a pitcher. She struck out 204 batters in 152 innings and had an ERA of 1.34. Her pitching helped St. Joseph advanced to the quarterfinals.

