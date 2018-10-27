Six Area Teams Make CIF Boys Water Polo Playoffs

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos leads six area teams into the CIF-SS boys water polo playoffs.

The Chargers (18-10) champions of the Channel League, are playing in Division 2, the highest division of the local qualifiers.

They’ll open the 16-team playoffs Wednesday on the road against Murrieta Valley (26-10), the champion of the Southwestern League.

DP was the Division 3 runner-up last year.

Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Santa Ynez all qualified for the 32-team Division 3 playoffs and will open-first-round play on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara (16-15, Channel League No.2 ) will be home against Moorpark (12-10), the No. 2 team from the Coastal Canyon League.

San Marcos (13-17, Channel No. 3) travels to Rio Mesa (17-11, Pacific View No. 2) and Santa Ynez (17-11 Channel No. 4) heads to Glendale Hoover (17-7), the champion of the Pacific League.

Carpinteria, the co-champion of the Citrus Coast League (16-5) plays a Division 4 first-round game at home against Burroughs-Burbank (11-9, Pacific at-large) on Tuesday. Division 4 has 32 teams.

In the 32-team Division 5 bracket, Cabrillo (19-11, Channel at-large) travels to Rowland (9-8, Valle Vista No. 2) on Tuesday,