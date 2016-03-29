Six Arrested After Police, Probation Operation in Santa Maria

Six people, including a 16-year-old and a pair of 17-year-olds, were arrested Tuesday as law enforcement officers undertook a sweep targeting known gang members in Santa Maria.

The compliance-check operation involved the Santa Maria Police Department and Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

Officers worked from the early morning to the early afternoon hours checking and searching more than 20 locations in the city.

“This operation targeted known gang members on active probation, as well as known gang members with outstanding warrants,” Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

While six people were arrested, many probationers were found to be in compliance with the terms and conditions of their probation, police said.

The six Santa Maria residents arrested included a 16-year-old male for a warrant, a 17-year-old girl for a probation violation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 17-year-old male for a probation violation.

Their names were not released because they are juveniles.

Also arrested were Elias Vargas, 20, on a warrant, Gil Giovanny Everardo, 18, for an alleged probation violation, and Marco Antonio Valencia, 19, for allegedly possessing a switch-blade knife.

The teens were booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Detention Center in Santa Maria.

The adults were all booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Santa Maria police said operations like the one conducted Tuesday will continue throughout the year.

