Six College Presidents Welcome New SBCC President Anthony Beebe at Reception

President Katrina Rogers of Fielding Graduate University welcomed new Santa Barbara City College President Anthony Beebe to the community Thursday evening at a reception at her home, Fielding’s McCune House in the Santa Barbara foothills.

Dr. Beebe, who became president of City College on July 1st of this year, is currently a doctoral student in Fielding’s School of Leadership Studies.

“Fielding’s PhD program in Human and Organizational Development has been perfect for me as a practitioner-scholar,” he said. “My dissertation focuses on participatory governance in California’s community colleges, which is directly applicable to my work.

"I’m thrilled to be the new superintendent/president of Santa Barbara City College and look forward to finding ways we can build stronger connections to Fielding.”

About 50 guests from the local educational community attended the reception including UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang; Cary Matsuoka, new superintendent for the Santa Barbara School District; William Flores, new president of Antioch University’s Santa Barbara campus; Bernie Luskin, chancellor of Ventura County Community College District; Otto Lee, Fielding trustee and president of Los Angeles Harbor College; Candace Winkler, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation; Kevin Walthers, president of Allan Hancock College; and Luz Reyes-Martin, Goleta Union School District trustee; as well as Santa Barbara City Council member Frank Hotchkiss.

“Selecting Dr. Anthony Beebe to serve as president of Santa Barbara City College continues a long tradition of excellent leadership for an educational jewel in our community,” said Dr. Rogers.

“We are excited to have him serve as a leader in Santa Barbara.”

Dr. Beebe, who has an EdD from Oregon State University and most recently served as president of San Diego City College, said that Dr. Rogers has been “an absolute role model” to him in his educational career.

As a student at Fielding, he had an “a-ha!” moment when she gave a talk about the link between social justice and education.

“You have no idea the influence you’ve had on me,” he said.

Learn more about Dr. Beebe’s appointment and goals.

