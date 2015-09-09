Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:58 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Six Councilmembers Join in Support for Salud Carbajal

By Cory Black for Salud Carbajal | September 9, 2015 | 10:13 p.m.

United in their support for Salud Carbajal for Congress are Santa Maria City Councilmember Terri Zuniga, Grover Beach Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Lee, Grover Beach Councilmember Miriam Shah, Goleta Councilmember Michael Bennett and Santa Barbara Council Members Gregg Hart and Cathy Murillo, announced the Carbajal campaign.

These six councilmembers have worked with Carbajal in his capacity as a regional leader and know he will continue to engage communities to improve their economies and infrastructure as their representative in Congress.

“We are proud to stand with Salud Carbajal and support his campaign for Congress,” said Mayor Lee. “He has a proven track record of bringing people together who have diverse interests and viewpoints to build consensus and develop solutions to complex problems. He is the proven leader that we need in Washington.”

“I have worked with each of these city leaders to preserve open spaces and create jobs through rebuilding roads and highways,” stated Carbajal. “I am grateful for their support in my campaign for Congress and am looking forward to continuing our efforts on these important issues that will help strengthen our middle class and preserve the unique way of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast.” 

Carbajal grew up in public housing in Oxnard and worked his way through UCSB to become the first in his family to graduate from a university. He is a veteran with service in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

Carbajal was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004, where he was brought both sides together to solve tough problems like preserving the Central Coast’s natural environment, expanding health care coverage for children and investing in rebuilding and expanding our highways and roads.

Carbajal lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Gina, and their son Michael. They have a grown daughter, Natasha, and son-in-law, Anthony, that also live in Santa Barbara.

— Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 