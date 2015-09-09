Six Councilmembers Join in Support for Salud Carbajal

Advice

United in their support for Salud Carbajal for Congress are Santa Maria City Councilmember Terri Zuniga, Grover Beach Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Lee, Grover Beach Councilmember Miriam Shah, Goleta Councilmember Michael Bennett and Santa Barbara Council Members Gregg Hart and Cathy Murillo, announced the Carbajal campaign.

These six councilmembers have worked with Carbajal in his capacity as a regional leader and know he will continue to engage communities to improve their economies and infrastructure as their representative in Congress.

“We are proud to stand with Salud Carbajal and support his campaign for Congress,” said Mayor Lee. “He has a proven track record of bringing people together who have diverse interests and viewpoints to build consensus and develop solutions to complex problems. He is the proven leader that we need in Washington.”

“I have worked with each of these city leaders to preserve open spaces and create jobs through rebuilding roads and highways,” stated Carbajal. “I am grateful for their support in my campaign for Congress and am looking forward to continuing our efforts on these important issues that will help strengthen our middle class and preserve the unique way of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast.”

Carbajal grew up in public housing in Oxnard and worked his way through UCSB to become the first in his family to graduate from a university. He is a veteran with service in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

Carbajal was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004, where he was brought both sides together to solve tough problems like preserving the Central Coast’s natural environment, expanding health care coverage for children and investing in rebuilding and expanding our highways and roads.

Carbajal lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Gina, and their son Michael. They have a grown daughter, Natasha, and son-in-law, Anthony, that also live in Santa Barbara.

— Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal.