Six-Goal Outburst Sparks Santa Barbara Girls Lacrosse Over San Marcos

Lacrosse

Kate Mascari started a 6-0 run in the first half, sparking thw Santa Barbara High girls lacrosse team to a 12-7 win over San Marcos on Tuesday night.

The Royals were leading 2-1 when Mascari tallied back-to-back goals. Payton Wolf scored three of the next four and Megan Tighe added a goal. San Marcos ended its scoring drought before Mia Barton of the Dons put one past the goalie with 24 seconds left in the firat half for an 8-3 advantage.

Wolf and Barton each finished the game with three goals, and Barton added two assists. Ryan Kopeikin had two assists.

Santa Barbara coach Kristin Boehm said winning the majority of the draws was key to the win. She also credited her defense of Maggie Wilde, Anais Jimenez and Sabrina Loza. "They have been strong throughout the season, and in tonight's game our offense also performed incredibly well. They spread out the opponents' defense, moved the ball, and executed the plays we have been working on with great success. We also had some beautiful transitions down the field, and goalie Serenity Davis had multiple saves, including several free shots on goal, which is not easy.

Santa Barbara improved to 5-2 for the season.

