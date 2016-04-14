Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:00 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Six Hancock Students Earn Medals at State SkillsUSA Competition

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | April 14, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Hancock’s SkillsUSA state competition team.

Six students made history by becoming the first Allan Hancock College students to receive medals at a SkillsUSA state competition. Two Hancock students won gold medals, a team of four won silver and three students earned bronze medals during the 49th annual SkillsUSA California State Conference in San Diego.

“I am very proud of our students,” said Hancock welding instructor Gabriel Marquez. “We have further demonstrated the college has a dedicated group of students and instructors willing to go the distance to show the level of instruction offered at Hancock and the high skills level of our students.”

SkillsUSA is a national organization for students in trade, industrial, technical and health occupations education.

The organization holds competitions annually both to recognize the achievements of career and technical education students and to encourage them to strive for excellence.

In order to qualify for state, students are required to earn a medal at a SkillsUSA regional competition. Earlier this year, 17 Hancock students won medals at regionals to qualify for state. 

Wyatt Allen brought home gold in the technical drafting category, which requires students to compose drawings that visually communicate how something functions or is to be constructed.

“I have loved art and design for years, almost as long as I’ve loved engineering. It’s a cool combination of all three of my passions,” Allen said.

With his first place finish, Allen advanced to the next level of competition. The 52nd annual SkillsUSA National Championships will be in Louisville, Ky., June 22-23.

More than 6,000 career and technical education students, all state contest winners, will compete. The championships occupies space equivalent to nearly 20 football fields.

“I am thrilled to represent Hancock and California at nationals,” said Allen. “My philosophy is to handle it the same way I did state. I’ll walk in, sit down, draw and do what I know best.”

Devin Miller, a Righetti High School graduate, earned a gold medal in metal inert gas (MIG) welding. He credited the facilities and instructors at Hancock for taking his abilities to the next level.

“I have learned quite a bit on the technical side of welding like the tricks of the trade and more intricate skills,” said Miller. “It is a great honor to be recognized as the state’s top MIG welder.”

The team of Cory Rodriguez, Frank Morin and Robert Galindo won a silver medal in automated manufacturing technology.

Jacob Halop, Christian Navarro and Dominic Sena received bronze medals in the respective categories of automotive service technology, tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding and shielded metal arc welding (SMAW).

“It feels great to know we can compete with the best of the best, not only in the region, but in the state,” said Halop, a bronze medalist in automotive service technology. “The SkillsUSA competitions really pulled us together as a team, and we were really proud to represent Hancock. My instructors have taught me so much, one even helped me land a great job.”

This was the first year Hancock entered SkillsUSA competitions with a full team. Donations from a handful of local manufacturing companies, such as Zodiac Aerospace, Helical Products Company, Melfred Borzall, Alan Johnson Performance Engineering and the Gene Haas Foundation, helped make it possible. 

“The experience of going to the SkillsUSA state competition was rewarding for everyone,” said automotive technology instructor Patrick McGuire. “Nothing inspires more confidence and reassurance in a student than an objective assessment of their skills and knowledge. Everyone who competed now knows exactly what they need to do to be better at their craft, including instructors.”

Students plan to continue honing their skills at Hancock in order to go for the gold next year.

“The competitions are incredible learning experiences,” said Samantha Baeza, who won a silver medal in shielded metal arc welding at regionals to qualify for state. “Now I know what I need to work on, and I plan to be ready to win a medal at state next year.”

Hancock instructors hope more career technical education programs get involved with SkillsUSA competitions.

The college has developed classes that will be offered in the fall to prepare students for employment and intercollegiate competition.

Students can register for SkillsUSA classes offered in auto body (AB 370), architecture (ARCH 370), automotive technology (AT 370), electronics (EL 370), machine technology (MT 370) and welding (WLDT 370). The three-unit courses begin the week of Aug. 22. 

Students can register for summer and fall classes beginning April 18. To see the schedules of classes for summer and fall, visit www.hancockcollege.edu, then select Class Search.

For more information on the program, contact the Industrial Technology department at 805.922.6966 x3335.

Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 