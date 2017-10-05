Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:37 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Six Injured in Head-On Crash West of Santa Maria

Early morning collision occurred at intersection of Betteravia and Brown roads

Six people were injured, two seriously, in a head-on collision Thursday on Betteravia Road west of Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Six people were injured, two seriously, in a head-on collision Thursday on Betteravia Road west of Santa Maria. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully . | October 5, 2017 | 1:59 p.m.

Six people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle collision west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

At approximately 6:40 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County, the Santa Maria and Guadalupe fire departments, the California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the intersection of Betteravia and Brown roads, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A van with two occupants and Ford Mustang with four occupants collided head-on, injuring all six people, Zaniboni said.

The people in the van had to be extricated from the wreckage and suffered moderate injuries, Zaniboni said, while those in the car had minor injuries.

All six were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria by ground ambulance, Zaniboni said.

A helicopter was ordered but was canceled. 

Authorities declared a mass casualty incident due to the number of patients, but Marian ultimately treated all six patients, Zaniboni added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Six people were injured, two seriously, in a head-on collision Thursday on Betteravia Road west of Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Six people were injured, two seriously, in a head-on collision Thursday on Betteravia Road west of Santa Maria. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 