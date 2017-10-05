Six Injured in Head-On Crash West of Santa Maria

Early morning collision occurred at intersection of Betteravia and Brown roads

Six people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle collision west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County, the Santa Maria and Guadalupe fire departments, the California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the intersection of Betteravia and Brown roads, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A van with two occupants and Ford Mustang with four occupants collided head-on, injuring all six people, Zaniboni said.

The people in the van had to be extricated from the wreckage and suffered moderate injuries, Zaniboni said, while those in the car had minor injuries.

All six were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria by ground ambulance, Zaniboni said.

A helicopter was ordered but was canceled.

Authorities declared a mass casualty incident due to the number of patients, but Marian ultimately treated all six patients, Zaniboni added.

