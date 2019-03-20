Pixel Tracker

Six Local Soccer Players Earn All-CIF Honors

Santa Barbara's Juan Carlos Torres repeats on Div. 1 first team; Michael Palmer of San Marcos recognized in D2;DP's Lucas Eilbacher in D3, Bishop Diego's Jack Luckhurst, Adam Luckhurst, Daniel Giannini in D7

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2019 | 11:56 a.m.

Santa Barbara High junior striker Juan Carlos Torres has been named to the All-CIF Division 1 boys soccer team.

Torres scored 22 goals for the Dons, leading them to the Channel League championship.

This is the second straight year Torres has earned All-CIF Division 1 honors.

San Marcos senior Michael Palmer received first-team All-CIF honors in Division 2. The standout centerback led a Royals team that advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals.

Dos Pueblos center back Lucas Eilbacher was named to the All-CIF Division 3 first team. He helped the Chargers reach the division quarterfinals.

Bishop Diego had three players chosen to the All-CIF Division 7 first team: senior forward Jack Luckhurst, junior midfielder Adam Luckhurst and junior defender Daniel Giannini.  Jack Luckhurst scored 29 goals and Adam Luckhurst had a whopping 41 assists.

The Cardinals had their best soccer season in school history. They won their first league championship, advanced to the semifinals and played in the CIF State Regionals for the first time.

