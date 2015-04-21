Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:21 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Six Patients Test Positive for Hepatitis in Ongoing Probe

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 21, 2015 | 1:06 p.m.

Six people who were patients at a Santa Barbara medical practice that is being investigated for unsafe injection practices have tested positive for hepatitis C, but the county Health Department is still working to confirm whether those patients had the disease prior to visiting the practice.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials shut down the office of Dr. Allen Thomashefsky at 2320 Bath St., No. 307, last month after an investigation revealed universal procedures to protect patients during injections were not being followed.

The department became aware of the possible exposures while investigating a case of hepatitis C that may have been acquired from an injection at the practice.

Thousands of patients are being contacted individually and will be tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

Thomashefsky has not responded to Noozhawk's requests for comment.

The closure of the Santa Barbara clinic as a result of an inspection was a first for the county Public Health Department.   

Last week, the Oregon Medical Board ordered Thomashefsky to stop giving injections at another clinic he owns in Ashland, Oregon.

On Tuesday, the Health Department issued a statement saying that as of April 20, 2015, six patients had tested positive or are currently infected with hepatitis C out of 219 test results reported so far.

One patient tested positive for hepatitis B, but that case has been determined to be a prior existing infection, the department said. There have been no patients that have tested positive for HIV.

The investigation is ongoing, and more molecular genetic testing is being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "to help determine if the virus found in infected patients who recently received care from Dr. Thomashefsky is genetically linked to the virus found in other infected patients receiving care during the same time period," the statement said.

The testing is a complicated process, and the results could take several months.

"The Health Department expects to find patients who may have been infected with hepatitis C or other blood-borne viruses prior to their treatment with Dr. Thomashefsky," the statement said.

"The additional testing will provide specific genetic information about the virus that is a critical step in determining the source of the infections."

Department officials are urging anyone who has received care from Thomashefsky to be tested for the three diseases, and that appropriate and early care can help prevent spread to others as well as delay or reverse liver damage in the case of hepatitis B.

Patients who visited Thomashefsky's office since June 2014 are being offered testing by the Health Department, and anyone receiving care prior to that date is encouraged to get tested through their primary care provider. 

Those wanting more information or wishing to report an abnormal outcome from an office visit to Thomashefsky can call the information line at 805.681.4373. Additional information can also be found here.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 