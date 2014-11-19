Six Physicians Join Sansum Clinic Medical Staff

Sansum Clinic announced the addition of six new physicians to the medical staff.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest physicians from across the nation, and we are pleased to welcome these highly accomplished physicians to the clinic,” said Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic.

Grace Park, M.D., Internal Medicine, Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic

317 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara

Dr. Park recently joined Sansum's Internal Medicine department at 317 W. Pueblo St.

She earned her medical degree from the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA.

Dr. Park was also a clinical fellow at Harvard Medical School.

Ryan Fante, M.D., Ophthalmology, Foothill Eye Center

4151 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara

Dr. Fante joined the Ophthalmology department at the new Sansum Clinic Foothill Eye Center on Foothill Road.

Dr. Fante received his medical degree from the University of Colorado-Denver School of Medicine. He completed his internship at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., and his residency at the University of Michigan, Kellogg Eye Center in Ann Arbor.

Nicole Stern, M.D., Urgent Care, Hitchcock and Lompoc Urgent Care and Multi-Specialty Clinic

51 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara

1225 North H. St., Lompoc

Dr. Stern joined the Urgent Care department, working out of both the Hitchcock Way and Lompoc Urgent Care facilities.

She earned her medical degree from the University of Arizona where she went on to complete her internship and internal medicine residency. Dr. Stern then went on to complete a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Timothy West, M.D., Neurology, Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic

317 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara

Dr. West recently joined the Neurology department at 317 W. Pueblo St.

He earned his medical degree from the University of San Francisco, where he went on to complete his internal medicine internship and neurology residency.

Dr. West was also a clinical fellow/instructor at the University of California San Francisco Multiple Sclerosis Center and his interests include Multiple Sclerosis, Neuroimmunology, Transverse Myelitis, Neurosarcoidosis and Neuromyelitis Optica.

Liana Gonzalez, M.D., Internal Medicine, Pesetas Multi-Specialty Clinic

215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara

Dr. Gonzalez recently joined the Internal Medicine department at 215 Pesetas Lane.

She received her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, where she went on to complete both her internship and residency in internal medicine.

Beth Prinz, M.D., Internal Medicine, Pesetas Multi-Specialty Group

215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara

Dr. Prinz joins the Internal Medicine department at 215 Pesetas Lane.

She earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia and completed both her internship and internal medicine residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center in New York, N.Y.

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of our patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments. Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area. With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of healthcare services, from primary care to more than 30 specialties. Sansum Clinic serves more than 150,000 patients (600,000 visits) annually at our 23 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County. Click here for more information.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.