Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:10 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Six Physicians Join Sansum Clinic Medical Staff

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | November 19, 2014 | 5:00 p.m.

Grace Park
Dr. Grace Park

Sansum Clinic announced the addition of six new physicians to the medical staff.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest physicians from across the nation, and we are pleased to welcome these highly accomplished physicians to the clinic,” said Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic.

Grace Park, M.D., Internal Medicine, Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic
317 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara

Dr. Park recently joined Sansum's Internal Medicine department at 317 W. Pueblo St.

She earned her medical degree from the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA.

Dr. Park was also a clinical fellow at Harvard Medical School.

Ryan Fante, M.D., Ophthalmology, Foothill Eye Center
4151 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara

Dr. Fante joined the Ophthalmology department at the new Sansum Clinic Foothill Eye Center on Foothill Road.

Ryan Fante
Dr. Ryan Fante

Dr. Fante received his medical degree from the University of Colorado-Denver School of Medicine. He completed his internship at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., and his residency at the University of Michigan, Kellogg Eye Center in Ann Arbor.

Nicole Stern, M.D., Urgent Care, Hitchcock and Lompoc Urgent Care and Multi-Specialty Clinic
51 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara
1225 North H. St., Lompoc

Dr. Stern joined the Urgent Care department, working out of both the Hitchcock Way and Lompoc Urgent Care facilities.

She earned her medical degree from the University of Arizona where she went on to complete her internship and internal medicine residency. Dr. Stern then went on to complete a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Timothy West
Dr. Timothy West

Timothy West, M.D., Neurology, Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic
317 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara

Dr. West recently joined the Neurology department at 317 W. Pueblo St.

He earned his medical degree from the University of San Francisco, where he went on to complete his internal medicine internship and neurology residency.

Dr. West was also a clinical fellow/instructor at the University of California San Francisco Multiple Sclerosis Center and his interests include Multiple Sclerosis, Neuroimmunology, Transverse Myelitis, Neurosarcoidosis and Neuromyelitis Optica.

Liana Gonzalez
Dr. Liana Gonzalez

Liana Gonzalez, M.D., Internal Medicine, Pesetas Multi-Specialty Clinic
215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara

Dr. Gonzalez recently joined the Internal Medicine department at 215 Pesetas Lane.

She received her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, where she went on to complete both her internship and residency in internal medicine.

Beth Prinz, M.D., Internal Medicine, Pesetas Multi-Specialty Group
215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara

Beth Prinz
Dr. Beth Prinz

Dr. Prinz joins the Internal Medicine department at 215 Pesetas Lane.

She earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia and completed both her internship and internal medicine residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center in New York, N.Y.

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of our patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments. Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area. With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of healthcare services, from primary care to more than 30 specialties. Sansum Clinic serves more than 150,000 patients (600,000 visits) annually at our 23 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County. Click here for more information.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 