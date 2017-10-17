Water Polo
Six Players Score Goals for San Marcos in 13-3 Win Over Buena
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 17, 2017 | 9:13 p.m.
San Marcos got its offense going, as six players scored goals in a 13-3 boys water polo win over Buena in a Channel League game on Tuesday.
Sam Fuller scored three goals and Collin Bosse had two to lead the Royals (2-5 in league).
"We got offense from all of our starters today, with goals scored by James Oriskovich, Trevor Ricci, Collin Bosse, Sam Fuller, Lorenzo Bertocco, and Kellen Radtkey," said San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton.
Goalie Jack Phreaner made five saves.
The Royals play a non-league game against CIF-ranked Santa Ynez on Thursday and finish the regular season against Dos Pueblos next Tuesday.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.